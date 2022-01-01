https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6008799Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextButterfly wreath png frame, vintage style illustrationInspired by our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 6008799View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGLandscape Card 7 x 5" PNG 2000 x 1429 pxBest Quality PNG 3700 x 2643 pxCompatible with :Butterfly wreath png frame, vintage style illustrationMore