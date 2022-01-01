https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6009204Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColorful butterfly, Japanese woodcut, drawing illustration vector setDigitally enhanced from our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 6009204View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 30.06 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Colorful butterfly, Japanese woodcut, drawing illustration vector setMore