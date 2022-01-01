https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6009207Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFloral butterfly frame background, pink design psdInspired by our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 6009207View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 139.94 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Floral butterfly frame background, pink design psdMore