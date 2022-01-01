rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6009312
Aesthetic butterfly png frame, blue watercolor design
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Aesthetic butterfly png frame, blue watercolor design

Inspired by our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka Sekka

More
Premium
ID : 
6009312

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Aesthetic butterfly png frame, blue watercolor design

More