https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6009452Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCute butterfly frame, drawing illustration, pink design vectorInspired by our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 6009452View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 19.88 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Cute butterfly frame, drawing illustration, pink design vectorMore