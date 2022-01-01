https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6009464Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextButterfly frame background, Japanese art, gold glitter design vectorInspired by our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka SekkaMorePremiumID : 6009464View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 33.77 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Butterfly frame background, Japanese art, gold glitter design vectorMore