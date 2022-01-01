rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6010097
Aesthetic butterfly frame background, blue watercolor design vector
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Aesthetic butterfly frame background, blue watercolor design vector

Inspired by our own original copy of Cho senshu (One Thousand Butterflies) (1904) by Kamisaka Sekka

More
Premium
ID : 
6010097

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Aesthetic butterfly frame background, blue watercolor design vector

More