https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6012042Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic living room background, with furniture & home decor illustration vectorMorePremiumID : 6012042View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 53.87 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2332 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3332 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic living room background, with furniture & home decor illustration vectorMore