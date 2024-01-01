rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6014314
Pink peonies, vintage flower print from The Picture Book of Peonies by the Niigata Prefecture, Japan. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pink peonies, vintage flower print from The Picture Book of Peonies by the Niigata Prefecture, Japan. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1939 edition of the woodblock prints folio.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6014314

View CC0 License

Pink peonies, vintage flower print from The Picture Book of Peonies by the Niigata Prefecture, Japan. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1939 edition of the woodblock prints folio.

More