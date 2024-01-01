https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6030541Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAutumn sky background. Beautiful Elm tree during Autumn. Free public domain CC0 photo.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 6030541View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3648 x 5472 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadAutumn sky background. Beautiful Elm tree during Autumn. Free public domain CC0 photo.More