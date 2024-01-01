rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6031697
The Great Sphinx of Giza head's close up, free public domain CC0 photo
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Great Sphinx of Giza head's close up, free public domain CC0 photo

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
6031697

View CC0 License

The Great Sphinx of Giza head's close up, free public domain CC0 photo

More