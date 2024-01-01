https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6032983Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextClimbling rope playground, recreation activity. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 6032983View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 901 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2628 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4592 x 3448 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadClimbling rope playground, recreation activity. Free public domain CC0 image.More