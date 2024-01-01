https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6034143Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNature in the forest, green woods. Free public domain CC0 photoView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6034143View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 705 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2055 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6000 x 3523 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNature in the forest, green woods. Free public domain CC0 photoMore