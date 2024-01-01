rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6035440
Vintage lion copper decoration. Free public domain CC0 photo.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage lion copper decoration. Free public domain CC0 photo.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6035440

View CC0 License

Vintage lion copper decoration. Free public domain CC0 photo.

More