https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6036903Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreek goddesses on wall art sculpture. Free public domain CC0 photo.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6036903View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 667 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1944 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4976 x 2764 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGreek goddesses on wall art sculpture. Free public domain CC0 photo.More