https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6036975Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCloseup on golf club head and ball in grass. Free public domain CC0 image. View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6036975View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2490 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1420 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5021 x 3564 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCloseup on golf club head and ball in grass. Free public domain CC0 image. More