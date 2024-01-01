rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6037313
Pile of almonds in shell. Free public domain CC0 photo.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pile of almonds in shell. Free public domain CC0 photo.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6037313

View CC0 License

Pile of almonds in shell. Free public domain CC0 photo.

More