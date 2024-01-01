https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6037329Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGolden frame in middle of nature. Free public domain CC0 photoView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6037329View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 749 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2186 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5837 x 3645 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGolden frame in middle of nature. Free public domain CC0 photoMore