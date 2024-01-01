rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6038299
African elephant at the Serengeti. Free public domain CC0 photo.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

African elephant at the Serengeti. Free public domain CC0 photo.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6038299

View CC0 License

African elephant at the Serengeti. Free public domain CC0 photo.

More