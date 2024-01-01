https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6038570Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBig Ben clock tower at the north end of the Palace of Westminster in London, England. Free public domain CC0 photo.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6038570View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3456 x 5184 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBig Ben clock tower at the north end of the Palace of Westminster in London, England. Free public domain CC0 photo.More