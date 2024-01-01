https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6038770Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNeuer Zollhof or Der Neue Zollhof (The New Zollhof), located at Neuer Zollhof 2-6, Unterbilk, is a prominent landmark of Düsseldorf, Germany. Free public domain CC0 photo.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6038770View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1027 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2997 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3258 x 3805 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNeuer Zollhof or Der Neue Zollhof (The New Zollhof), located at Neuer Zollhof 2-6, Unterbilk, is a prominent landmark of Düsseldorf, Germany. Free public domain CC0 photo.More