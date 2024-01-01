rawpixel
Neuer Zollhof or Der Neue Zollhof (The New Zollhof), located at Neuer Zollhof 2-6, Unterbilk, is a prominent landmark of…
Neuer Zollhof or Der Neue Zollhof (The New Zollhof), located at Neuer Zollhof 2-6, Unterbilk, is a prominent landmark of Düsseldorf, Germany. Free public domain CC0 photo.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
6038770

