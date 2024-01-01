https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6039841Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChrist the Redeemer or Cristo Redentor in Brazil. Free public domain CC0 photo.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6039841View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4752 x 3168 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadChrist the Redeemer or Cristo Redentor in Brazil. Free public domain CC0 photo.More