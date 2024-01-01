https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6040351Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeautiful butterfly on flower. Free public domain CC0 photo/image. View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6040351View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 921 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2685 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3676 x 4792 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBeautiful butterfly on flower. Free public domain CC0 photo/image. More