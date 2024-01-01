rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6040815
Statue of goddess of Fama or Pheme, Academy of Art in Dresden, Saxony, Germany. Free public domain CC0 photo.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Statue of goddess of Fama or Pheme, Academy of Art in Dresden, Saxony, Germany. Free public domain CC0 photo.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6040815

View CC0 License

Statue of goddess of Fama or Pheme, Academy of Art in Dresden, Saxony, Germany. Free public domain CC0 photo.

More