https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6041032Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCloseup on mix of berries in bowl. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6041032View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4608 x 3456 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCloseup on mix of berries in bowl. Free public domain CC0 image.More