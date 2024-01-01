https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6041162Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBumblebee and flower background. Free public domain CC0 image.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6041162View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 742 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2163 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4500 x 2781 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBumblebee and flower background. Free public domain CC0 image.More