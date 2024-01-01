https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6041431Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCloseup on red apple hanging in tree. Free public domain CC0 photo.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6041431View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2335 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4496 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCloseup on red apple hanging in tree. Free public domain CC0 photo.More