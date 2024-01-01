https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6041483Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCloseup on apples on wooden table. Free public domain CC0 photo.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6041483View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 803 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2343 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3240 x 4840 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCloseup on apples on wooden table. Free public domain CC0 photo.More