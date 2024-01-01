rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6041875
Architectural design structure of building. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Architectural design structure of building. Free public domain CC0 image.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6041875

View CC0 License

Architectural design structure of building. Free public domain CC0 image.

More