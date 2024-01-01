https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6041952Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen apples hanging in tree. Free public domain CC0 photo.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6041952View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4896 x 3264 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGreen apples hanging in tree. Free public domain CC0 photo.More