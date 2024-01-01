https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6076146Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Singel Canal, AmsterdamThe Singel canal encircled the city in the Middle Ages. It served as a moat around the city until 1585, when Amsterdam expanded beyond the Singel. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6076146View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6029 x 4019 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Singel Canal, AmsterdamMore