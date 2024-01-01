rawpixel
The Singel Canal, Amsterdam

The Singel canal encircled the city in the Middle Ages. It served as a moat around the city until 1585, when Amsterdam expanded beyond the Singel. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6076146

View CC0 License

