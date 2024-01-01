https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6078987Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe mighty Totara.The largest tree in Peel Forest, this Totara is 31m high, 8m in diameter and is thought to be over 1000 years old. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6078987View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 632 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1844 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4217 x 8006 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe mighty Totara.More