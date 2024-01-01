rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6078987
The mighty Totara.
The mighty Totara.

The largest tree in Peel Forest, this Totara is 31m high, 8m in diameter and is thought to be over 1000 years old. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6078987

View CC0 License

