https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6083806Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSquirrel burying nut in Ohlone Park, Berkeley.The squirrel came quite close to me while doing this, even though I was playing music, which is why it's uncropped. It apparently isn't afraid of humans. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6083806View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7360 x 4912 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSquirrel burying nut in Ohlone Park, Berkeley.More