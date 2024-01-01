rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Squirrel burying nut in Ohlone Park, Berkeley.
The squirrel came quite close to me while doing this, even though I was playing music, which is why it's uncropped. It apparently isn't afraid of humans. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
6083806

