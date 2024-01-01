https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6083812Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCloseup on face of African elephant at Oakland ZooLoxodonta africana. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 6083812View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7360 x 4912 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCloseup on face of African elephant at Oakland ZooMore