https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6084138Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAntidepressants background, mental health medicine illustration vectorMorePremiumID : 6084138View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 2.56 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Antidepressants background, mental health medicine illustration vectorMore