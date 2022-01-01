https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6084592Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLuxurious Ramadan template for social media post on dark purple background vectorMorePremiumID : 6084592View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.27 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 3.27 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Princess Sofia by Tart WorkshopDownload Princess Sofia fontLuxurious Ramadan template for social media post on dark purple background vectorMore