https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6085274Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink peony png sticker, botanical flower design element on transparent backgroundDigitally enhanced from our own original 1939 edition of The Picture Book of Peonies, the Niigata Prefecture, Japan.MorePremiumID : 6085274View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 857 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1072 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2143 x 3000 pxCompatible with :Pink peony png sticker, botanical flower design element on transparent backgroundMore