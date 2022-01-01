https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6085708Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRamadan Kareem Facebook banner template, festive design psdMorePremiumID : 6085708View personal and business license PSDFacebook Cover PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 81.01 MBBlog Banner PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 81.01 MBPresentation PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 81.01 MBHD Wallpaper PSD 4000 x 2250 px | 300 dpi | 81.01 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Italianno by Robert LeuschkeDownload Italianno fontRamadan Kareem Facebook banner template, festive design psdMore