https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6085987Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEid Mubarak presentation template, Islamic design, vectorMorePremiumID : 6085987View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 70.9 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 70.9 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 70.9 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 70.9 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Dancing Script by Impallari TypeDownload Dancing Script fontItalianno by Robert LeuschkeDownload Italianno fontDownload AllEid Mubarak presentation template, Islamic design, vectorMore