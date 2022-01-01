https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6085990Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRamadan Mubarak desktop wallpaper template, festive design, vectorMorePremiumID : 6085990View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 27.54 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 27.54 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 27.54 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 27.54 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontItalianno by Robert LeuschkeDownload Italianno fontDownload AllRamadan Mubarak desktop wallpaper template, festive design, vectorMore