https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6085995Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextEid Mubarak Facebook banner template, Islamic design, vectorMorePremiumID : 6085995View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 55.28 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 55.28 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 55.28 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 55.28 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontEid Mubarak Facebook banner template, Islamic design, vectorMore