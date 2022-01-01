https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6086372Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextGold Ramadan Instagram story template, festive design, vectorMorePremiumID : 6086372View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 36.23 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 36.23 MBPinterest Pin EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 36.23 MBMobile Wallpaper EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 36.23 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Dancing Script by Impallari TypeDownload Dancing Script fontGold Ramadan Instagram story template, festive design, vectorMore