rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6086777
Peony blossom, pink & red flower, vintage print from The Picture Book of Peonies by the Niigata Prefecture, Japan. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Peony blossom, pink & red flower, vintage print from The Picture Book of Peonies by the Niigata Prefecture, Japan. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1939 edition of the woodblock prints folio.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
6086777

View CC0 License

Peony blossom, pink & red flower, vintage print from The Picture Book of Peonies by the Niigata Prefecture, Japan. Digitally enhanced from our own original 1939 edition of the woodblock prints folio.

More