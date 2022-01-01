https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6088455Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic collage template, editable Instagram post psdMorePremiumID : 6088455View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 51.84 MBFacebook Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 51.84 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Antic Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Antic Slab fontNothing You Could Do by Kimberly GesweinDownload Nothing You Could Do fontDownload AllAesthetic collage template, editable Instagram post psdMore