https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6088469Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextMinimal fashion template, Instagram post advertisement vectorMorePremiumID : 6088469View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.8 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 7.8 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Mulish by Vernon AdamsDownload Mulish fontMinimal fashion template, Instagram post advertisement vectorMore