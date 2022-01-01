https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6088695Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink peony png sticker, botanical flower design element on transparent backgroundInspired by our own original 1939 copy of The Picture Book of Peonies, the Niigata Prefecture, JapanMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 6088695View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 px Best Quality PNG 3000 x 2400 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Pink peony png sticker, botanical flower design element on transparent backgroundMore