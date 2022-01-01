rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6088710
Aesthetic peony flower sticker, floral clipart psd set
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Aesthetic peony flower sticker, floral clipart psd set

Digitally enhanced from our own original 1939 edition of The Picture Book of Peonies, the Niigata Prefecture, Japan.

More
Premium
ID : 
6088710

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Aesthetic peony flower sticker, floral clipart psd set

More