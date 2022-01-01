rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6088969
Aesthetic peony flower sticker, floral clipart vector
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Aesthetic peony flower sticker, floral clipart vector

Inspired by our own original 1939 copy of The Picture Book of Peonies, the Niigata Prefecture, Japan

More
Premium
ID : 
6088969

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Aesthetic peony flower sticker, floral clipart vector

More