https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6089146Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeony flower phone wallpaper, aesthetic vintage backgroundInspired by our own original 1939 copy of The Picture Book of Peonies, the Niigata Prefecture, JapanMorePremiumID : 6089146View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 80.54 MBPeony flower phone wallpaper, aesthetic vintage backgroundMore