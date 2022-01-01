https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6089677Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic collage template, editable Instagram story vectorMorePremiumID : 6089677View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 72.23 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 72.23 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Antic Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Antic Slab fontNothing You Could Do by Kimberly GesweinDownload Nothing You Could Do fontDownload AllAesthetic collage template, editable Instagram story vectorMore